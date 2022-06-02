Andhra Pradesh: Minister tells officials to start Nadu-Nedu phase-II works

More than 12,000 schools will de developed in the second phase

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday directed the department officials to launch works under phase-II of the Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu programme without any further delay.

Addressing a video conference attended by the officials of the Education Department and District Collectors, he said they should work in coordination to ensure completion of the works in the given time-frame.

Reviewing the progress achieved in the school infrastructure enhancement programme, the Minister said development works would be taken up in more than 12,000 schools in the second phase of the programme and that there was no dearth of funds. He said a revolving fund had been released for the purpose, and asked the officials to ensure availability of sufficient stocks of sand and cement to undertake construction works.

He said without compromising on the quality, the officials should involve members of the parents committee in the projects. The works should be carried out in a manner that they should reflect the difference between the past structure and the present ones, he said.

Special Chief Secretary, Department of School Education B. Rajasekhar and others were present.