Andhra Pradesh: Minister slams Naidu for criticising flood relief operations

The government has put its best foot forward in reaching out to the victims, says Amarnath

IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath has slammed TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for finding fault with the rescue and relief efforts made by the government during the recent Godavari floods.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Amarnath said the districts of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru, Konaseema, and East and West Godavari were ravaged by floods from July 9 to 21, and the government had put its best foot forward to reach out to the victims.

Instead of helping the victims, Mr. Naidu was busy criticising the government, the Minister said.

Pointing out that the floods were the most severe after the ones witnessed in 1953 and 1986, Mr. Amarnath said the TDP leader should understand the severity and seriousness of the issue before commenting.

Mr. Naidu had served as Chief Minister, and he should have know better about the challenges involved in such a crisis, he added.

Over one-lakh people were affected, and due to prompt response from the Chief Minister and the district administrations concerned, not a single death was reported, the Minister said.

On enumeration of flood damage, he said the process would take about 15 days.

Accusing Mr. Naidu of not doing anything good for Visakhapatnam district, Mr. Amarnath said the TDP president had tried to convince the railway officials to shift the zone from Visakhapatnam to either Guntakal or Guntur by portraying Visakhapatnam as a city prone to tropical cyclones.