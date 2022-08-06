Andhra Pradesh: Minister seeks Odisha’s cooperation in constructing Neradi barrage
The project will help in optimum utilisation of Vamsadhara waters, says Rambabu
Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu on Saturday said the YSRCP government was giving utmost priority to the completion of all pending projects within a stipulated time.
Along with senior officials, Mr. Rambabu visited the side weir of the Vamsadhara project head regulator, near Kattragada, of Bhamini mandal in Parvatipuram district.
Superintending Engineer D. Tirumala Rao explained about the capacity of the project, usage of surplus water through the side weir during floods, and other details to the Minister.
Addressing the media later, Mr. Rambabu said the State government had sought the cooperation of Odisha for the construction of the barrage at Neradi for optimum utilisation of the Vamsadhara waters.
“We have received a favourable order from the Vamsadhara Water Tribunal. We need the cooperation of the Odisha government for early completion of the project,” he said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.