Andhra Pradesh Minister Roja files defamation case against former minister Bandaru and others

November 22, 2023 02:51 am | Updated 02:51 am IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Tourism and Culture R.K. Roja filed a criminal defamation petition against TDP senior leader and former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy at the Nagari court on Tuesday.

The petition was filed against Mr. Murthy, Nagari TDP in-charge Gali Bhanuprakash and a TV journalist Rajendra Prasad at the Junior Civil Judge and Judicial First Class Magistrate’s court in Nagari. The court accepted Ms. Roja’s petition and recorded her statement.

The petition pertains to an unparliamentary remark made by Mr. Murthy at a media conference against the former film actor.

Speaking to the media later, Ms. Roja called the petition a tight slap on the face of the ‘male chauvinistic’ attitude of those who had made derogatory comments against her. “If a Minister cannot escape from the prejudiced view of such men, how can common women stay in public life?” she questioned.

