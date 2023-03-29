ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Minister reviews arrangements for SSC public examinations

March 29, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The examinations will be conducted from April 3 to 18 across the State, says Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

V. Kamalakara Rao

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said that 6.15 lakh candidates will appear for the Class 10 public examinations to be conducted in the State from April 3 to 18 from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m.

Reviewing the arrangements for the examinations through a video-conference with the district Collectors and other liaison officials here on Wednesday, the Minister said, “The government has taken all precautionary measures to conduct the examinations smoothly and corrected the errors based on past experiences.”

Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash asked the officials to visit the examination centres randomly and curb malpractices and mass copying. He also directed them to publicise certain rules like curbs on electronic gadgets. The APSRTC officials were directed to operate buses for the students and treat the hall-ticket as a bus pass.

