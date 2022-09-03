Andhra Pradesh: Minister ‘recovers’ from mild brain stroke

Viswaroop is under observation, says hospital bulettin

Transport Minister P. Viswaroop completely recovered from the “mild brain stroke” he had suffered on Friday, doctors said on Saturday.

While participating in a programme in the Amalapuram rural area in Konaseema district, the Minister complained of some uneasiness and was immediately admitted in a private hospital in Rajamahendravaram.

In a health bulletin released on Saturday by B. Chandra Sekhar Reddy, a Senior Consultant Neurophysician at the City Neuro Centre, said, “Mr. Viswaroop was admitted with mild brain stroke, from which he recovered completely.”

“Mr. Viswaroop is under observation and the causes for the illness are being evaluated,” he said.