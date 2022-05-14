Andhra Pradesh: Minister promises govt. aid for Asani-hit banana farmers

Jogi Ramesh visits some affected villages in Pamarru constituency

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said that the State government will come to the rescue of the farmers who lost their crops due to the recent Cyclone Asani.

Along with Pamarru MLA K. Anil, Mr. Ramesh on Saturday visited the villages in the Pamarru constituency that were affected due to Asani and interacted with the farmers.

The elected representatives were told that banana plantations in several acres were damaged due to Asani.

Mr. Ramesh said enumeration of the loss had already been done following the instructions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The banana plantations in 254 acres related to 215 farmers were found damaged due to the cyclone and soon the loss would be compensated by the government.