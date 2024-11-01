GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh unveils NTR statue in Atlanta; wraps up U.S. visit

Nara Lokesh said NTR was the pride of every Telugu person and that all efforts were being made to realise his ideals under the stewardship of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Updated - November 01, 2024 03:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
IT Minister Nara Lokesh HANDOUT

IT Minister Nara Lokesh HANDOUT | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) IT Minister Nara Lokesh wrapped up his week-long visit to the U.S. by unveiling a statue of his grandfather and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder N.T. Rama Rao (NTR) at Atlanta on Thursday (October 31, 2024.)

On the occasion, he said NTR was the pride of every Telugu person and that all efforts were being made to realise his ideals under the stewardship of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He observed that the brand image of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) was assiduously built by Mr. Naidu over the years and it was attracting the attention of prospective entrepreneurs around the world. 

Andhra Pradesh was now able to catch the fancy of Fortune 500 companies and the whole nation was closely watching the reforms being implemented by the NDA government in the State. Mr. Lokesh recalled that Mr. Naidu was arrested for alleged involvement in the skill development scam during the YSR Congress Party regime as part of its vindictive politics. 

He said his family got overwhelming support during Mr. Naidu’s illegal detention, for which they were all thankful. 

Further, Mr. Lokesh said he was grateful to the NRIs, whom he called ‘Most Reliable Indians’, for their support to A.P. and exhorted them to continue to contribute to the development of the State

Referring to the YSRCP rule, he said yet another chapter in his red book was going to be opened to punish those who took the law into their hands when YSRCP was in power and vowed not to let anyone go unscathed. 

Published - November 01, 2024 03:42 pm IST

