Andhra Pradesh: Minister inaugurates roads, secretariats in Chittoor Assembly constituency

The Hindu Bureau October 09, 2022 20:16 IST

Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy greeting the public during his visit at Gudipala in Chittoor district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Minister of Energy, Forests and Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that the constituencies in the State would see development like never before under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Minister was speaking after inaugurating ten rural roads, six village secretariats, three Rythu Bharosa Kendrams and three health clinic buildings in the Chittoor Assembly constituency on Sunday. Party leaders, workers and supporters welcomed him at several places. In addition to Chittoor city, the Minister toured Gudipala mandal where roads constructed at a cost of ₹22.68 crore were inaugurated. The inaugurations included the R&B road constructed at Talambedu cross. The road, constructed with Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana(PMGSY) funds on the Ramapuram-Kurchivedu route in the mandal, was also launched. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme was launched to get closer to the people and understand their problems while the secretariat system was introduced to make it easier for people to get things done without going around the government offices.



