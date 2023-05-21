Andhra Pradesh Minister calls for integrated approach to achieve ‘LiFE Mission’ goals

May 21, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Minister for Energy and Environment Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has welcomed the Centre’s initiative ‘Mission LiFE’ (Lifestyle for Environment), an India-led global mass movement to nudge individual and community action to protect and preserve the environment.

Responding to a detailed explanation about the mission by Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand and Member Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) B. Sreedhar, along with officials from the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) at a review meeting, the Minister said climate change posed a challenge to the sustainability of social and economic development, livelihoods of communities and environmental management in the State.

“The State government is giving a top priority to environmental protection and it has created an exclusive Climate Change Cell (CCC) to address such issues through Ecosystem-based Approach (EbA) on par with India’s National Action Plan on Climate Change,” said the Minister.

He emphasised the need for government departments to involve individuals, organisations and all stakeholders for the successful implementation of the activities proposed to be taken up under the LiFE Mission.

“The mission inspires us to do all that can be done in our daily life to protect the environment. We need to believe that the environment can be protected by making lifestyle changes,” he added.

Mr. Sreedhar explained that the action plan for the State for the mass mobilisation of LiFE Action was issued to the power utilities, Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Transport Department for effective implementation of the 75 actionable points of the LiFE.

APSECM officials said an action plan on creating awareness about the LiFE mission had been submitted to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).