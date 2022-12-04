Andhra Pradesh: Minister appeals to public to make Rayalaseema Garjana a grand success

December 04, 2022 02:05 am | Updated 02:01 am IST - KURNOOL

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Saturday gave a call to all the political parties to support the Rayalaseema Garjana, a massive public meeting to be organised at STBC College in Kurnool on Monday to garner support for the three capitals policy and decentralised development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyers’ and Students’ Joint Action Committees have extended their support to the meet, while MPs, MLAs and other YSRCP functionaries from Chittoor, Anantapur, Kurnool, and Kadapa districts have urged public to come to Kurnool in large numbers to make the meet a success.

Setting up of the Andhra Pradesh High Court alone will not ensure development of the region, but irrigation projects and Hyderabad-Bengaluru Corridor have to be completed to make it happen, said Mr. Rajendranath. Orvakal Industrial region being developed by the government as part of the corridor will help decentralised development, he added.

Justice Srikrishna Committee too had identified Rayalseema as the most backward in the united Andhra Pradesh after visiting 9 districts then, the Minister added.

The Garjana will bring out what needs to be done and what the government indents to do for the region, Mr. Rajendranath said and requested the Opposition parties not to politicise the development of Rayalaseema Region and participate in it without fail.

The Kurnool police have imposed traffic restrictions in the city to ensure the free movement of people and vehicles coming to the meet.

ADVERTISEMENT