Andhra Pradesh Minister Ambati Rambabu lands in lucky draw controversy

January 11, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Guntur District Court has ordered that a complaint is lodged against Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu for his alleged involvement in organising a lucky draw, said Jana Sena party district president G. Venkateswara Rao on Wednesday.

The JSP leader lodged a complaint with the District Court a couple of days ago, alleging that the Sattenapalli police did not consider his complaint.

“Mr. Rambabu indulged in selling of tickets, each priced at ₹100, for the YSR Sankranti Lucky Draw in Sattenapalli. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders were selling more than 2 lakh tickets, which is illegal. After collecting proper evidence, the Jana Sena party lodged a police complaint against the Minister, but to no avail. That forced the party to approach the District Court,” said Mr. Venkateswara Rao.

He said that the court had ordered the police to lodge a complaint against the Minister, based on the prima facie evidence.

When The Hindu tried to contact Mr. Rambabu over phone for his clarification, the call went unanswered.

Meanwhile, Palnadu district Superintendent of Police Ravi Sankar Reddy said that they were waiting for the court order on the issue. “The police will act according to the direction of the court,” he said. The SP also maintained that there was an allegation that some local YSRCP leaders were organising the lucky draw. “As of now, there is no concrete evidence against the Minister in connection with the alleged lucky draw,” said the SP.

ADVERTISEMENT