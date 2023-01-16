Andhra Pradesh: Mini Annadanam complex to come up in MBC area of Tirumala

January 16, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) has decided to construct a mini Annadanam (anna prasadam) complex at the arriving point at Tirumala for the benefit of pilgrims reaching the town through the SriVari Mettu footpath route.

In this connection, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on Monday inspected the land available in the MBC area and exhorted the accompanying officials to study the feasibility of constructing the complex after grading the slopes.

Later, he also inspected the Rehabilitation Centre, the proposed Tarigonda Vengamamba Aaradhana Centre, and took part in the gau puja at a Gosala.

He visited the old Annadanam complex, dined with pilgrims and enquired about the quality of food and other services extended by the management. He directed the officials to ensure that sunshades be arranged for devotees.

