Andhra Pradesh: Millet-based diet helps reduce blood sugar levels of 30 diabetics

Ramesh Susarla ANANTAPUR
September 23, 2022 19:57 IST

RDT’s women empowerment wing director Vishala Ferrer addressing to diabetics in Anantapur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Thirty diabetics of different age groups from 50 years to 90 years have showed that the blood sugar levels can be controlled by adopting millet-based diet.

At Mana Bhoomi Women’s Collective Farming in Kurugunta, 10 women impressed by the health solutions given by independent nutritionist Khader Vali embarked on an experiment with 30 diabetics for 30 days and successfully showed that it was possible to keep blood sugar levels under control.

All the 30 persons stopped taking medicines for diabetes and took specific diet prescribed for them three times a day at the Mana Bhoomi kitchen from August 21 to September 22.  The blood sugar level tests done on Thursday showed a drastic reduction in their sugar levels.

Rural Development Trust (RDT) women empowerment wing director Vishala Ferrer congratulated the women for convincing the 30 diabetic persons to follow the millet-based diet regimen. “We can avoid several diseases if we take care of our diet. We can reduce the expenditure on medicines,” she said.

REDS director Bhanuja said while the women have set an example for others by growing millets locally.

