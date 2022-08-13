Andhra Pradesh: Mild tremors in parts of Nellore and Prakasam districts

S. Murali August 13, 2022 20:57 IST

There is no loss to life or property, say officials

There is no loss to life or property, say officials

Mild tremors were felt in several mandals of Nellore district as also in Pamur mandal of Prakasam district on Saturday. Panic-stricken people came out of their houses at several places in the mandals of Udayagiri, Varikuntapadu, Vinjamur, Dadalluru and Kondapuram in Nellore district and Pamur mandal in neighbouring Prakasam district after household articles fell down because of the jolt. There was no loss to life or property in the areas due to the seismic activity, official sources said. “Such micro-tremor activities are being felt in the region since October 2015. The Nellore Greenschist Belt comprises several geological and geochemically distinct tracts of deformed volcano sedimentary successions,” geologists from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) have observed after visiting the region.



Our code of editorial values