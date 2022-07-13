Andhra Pradesh: Mild tremors at Marripudi in Nellore district

There is no loss of life or property in the area

Panic gripped people as mild tremors were felt in the Marripudi area of Nellore district in the early hours of Wednesday. Those who were awake at that time came out of their houses after household articles shook following the seismic activity. There was no loss to life or property in the area. However, people in other areas did not feel any tremors. Such micro-tremor activities are being witnessed since October 2015, according CSIR-NGRI. “The Nellore Green Schist Belt (NSB) comprises several geological and geochemically distinct tracts of deformed volcano sedimentary successions,” a team of geologists observed during a visit to the region.



