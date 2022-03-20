Andhra Pradesh: MEIL achieves 4 million safe man-hours at Polavaram hydro project

The Andhra Pradesh State Water Resource Department and Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) have lauded the Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) for executing the ongoing excavation work on the site of the 960 MW of hydroelectric powerhouse as part of the Polavaram project without any untoward incident.

On Sunday, MEIL Chief General Manager (Polavaram project) M. Muddu Krishna said four million safe man-hours had been completed without any untoward incident at the hydroelectric project site. The milestone has been registered by the MEIL during the excavation works of the hill and in tunnel boring.

The MEIL has received the service recognition certificates from the Andhra Pradesh State Water Resource Department and the AP-GENCO for the safety measures at the worksite.