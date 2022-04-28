Andhra Pradesh: Mega medical camp in Vizianagaram on May 1
The Kshatriya Parishad will organise a mega medical camp on its premises on May 1.
The programme is aimed at helping the poor get good healthcare services, parishad’s president Dantulur Sitarama Raju Sagi Shivaji Raju said.
The medical camp was planned to commemorate the birth anniversary of MANSAS Trust founder P.V.G. Raju. Noted doctors from Visakhapatnam and other places would extend their services to the poor. The parishad is planning to distribute medicines to patients, said Mr. Shivaji Raju.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.