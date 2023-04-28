ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Mega job mela to be organised in Vizianagaram on May 2

April 28, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Dearth of manpower has become a major concern for commercial establishments, hotels, private schools and others in Vizianagaram city. As most youngsters are looking at lucrative jobs in metro cities, the local organisations are facing acute shortage of manpower. In this backdrop, around 20 organisations have decided to hold mega job mela on May 2 in Vizianagaram, according to Rotary Club former president and Inspiro School Director Ravi K.Manda.

According to him, the job mela will be conducted at Masonic Temple located adjacent to Vizianagaram APSRTC Complex. The candidates with tenth class to post graduatation qualification can attend for the first ever job mela organisied by local industries, hotels, computer institutions and other organisations. The candidates can also send their resume and photo to WhatsApp number 91826-15056. NCS Group, SVN Group, Micro Technologies, Varun Motors, Venkatapadma Hospitals, Tirumala Hospitals, Inspiro School, Dhanlaxmi Jewellers and others will recruit candidates for their establishments.

Mr. Ravi said that the organisations would offer decent salaries for selected youngsters in this mega job mela.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US