Andhra Pradesh: Mega job mela to be organised in Vizianagaram on May 2

April 28, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Dearth of manpower has become a major concern for commercial establishments, hotels, private schools and others in Vizianagaram city. As most youngsters are looking at lucrative jobs in metro cities, the local organisations are facing acute shortage of manpower. In this backdrop, around 20 organisations have decided to hold mega job mela on May 2 in Vizianagaram, according to Rotary Club former president and Inspiro School Director Ravi K.Manda.

According to him, the job mela will be conducted at Masonic Temple located adjacent to Vizianagaram APSRTC Complex. The candidates with tenth class to post graduatation qualification can attend for the first ever job mela organisied by local industries, hotels, computer institutions and other organisations. The candidates can also send their resume and photo to WhatsApp number 91826-15056. NCS Group, SVN Group, Micro Technologies, Varun Motors, Venkatapadma Hospitals, Tirumala Hospitals, Inspiro School, Dhanlaxmi Jewellers and others will recruit candidates for their establishments.

Mr. Ravi said that the organisations would offer decent salaries for selected youngsters in this mega job mela.

