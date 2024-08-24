Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone launches India’s first indigenously developed monkeypox RT-PCR kit

The Visakhapatnam-based Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) on August 24 (Saturday) announced a groundbreaking development in diagnostic technology by launching ‘ErbaMDx MonkeyPox RT-PCR Kit’.

The announcement comes at a time when the Union Government has been issuing a series of alerts in the wake of growing concerns about the spread of Mpox, or monkeypox virus, while assuring people that there is no need to worry as no severe case has been detected so far.

Developed in partnership with the Transasia Diagnostics Private Limited, the kit is the country’s first indigenously developed testing solution for Mpox, and is a part of the nation’s epidemic preparedness to manage any potential outbreak of the virus across the country.

The kit has achieved rigorous validation from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). It has also received emergency authorisation from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. The validation underscores the kit’s precision and reliability, and highlights India’s growing capabilities in critical health diagnostics.

The kit stands out with its lyophilized components, which enable it to be shipped and stored at ambient temperatures. This feature is particularly vital for regions with limited cold chain infrastructure, ensuring that crucial diagnostic tools are accessible even in the most remote areas. The kit boasts of a 12-month shelf life and zero cross-reactivity with other orthopoxviruses, promising exceptional accuracy and dependability.

AMTZ Managing Director and founder Chief Executive Officer Jitendra Sharma said, “The introduction of ErbaMDx MonkeyPox RT-PCR Kit represents a significant achievement for both AMTZ and the nation. It exemplifies our commitment to advancing healthcare technology and reinforces our role in safeguarding public health against emerging threats.”

The kit’s launch enhanced diagnostic capabilities and reflected India’s position at the forefront of global health innovation, he said. “As the nation continues to lead in medical technology advancements, collaborations like those between AMTZ and Transasia Diagnostics are essential in driving future progress and addressing global health challenges,” Dr. Sharma added.

Guidelines

The Union Government has already issued guidelines on conducting screening at the international airports to prevent the virus’s entry into the country. Isolation arrangements, if needed, will also be extended to the hospitals near the airports.

The situation is alarming, especially in Africa, where the virus can spread across the continent and beyond.

As of 2022, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had reported 99,176 Mpox cases and 208 deaths in 116 countries. In India, a total of 30 cases had been detected since the 2022 declaration.

Mpox is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It manifests as a painful rash, swollen lymph nodes and fever. The virus is spread through close contact with infected people, or animals. Transmission is possible through skin lesions, direct skin-to-skin contact and proximity to an infected person.

