Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Meditation can heal many diseases, says expert

Heartfulness Centre regional coordinator K. Lakshmana Rao explaining the benefits of meditation at a programme in Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM August 07, 2022 18:59 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 18:59 IST

The Heartfulness Learning Centre of Sri Rama Chandra Mission has planned to spread awareness among the public about the importance of meditation in day-to-day life by organising ‘Mini Dhayana Utsavalu’ in Vizianagaram district.

Addressing the members of the Mission, zonal coordinator of the organisation, K. Lakshmana Rao said that many people were enduring mental agony and health issues with the change in lifestyle.

He said that meditation acts like a ‘wonderful medicine’ to cure many health issues while ensuring the peace of mind. Coordinator of Vizinagaram Centre V.V.S. Prasad said that many new meditation centres in places such as Phool Bagh, Cantonment and other places would begin soon as many people wanted to join the Mission to do meditation under the guidance of experts.

Senior trainer B. Ramachandra Reddy said that many members of the organisation were planning to participate in an international youth seminar, to be held between August 11 and 14 in Kanha of Hyderabad, headquarters for the organisation.

He said that thousands of delegates from 120 countries would participate in the seminars and mass meditation programmes.

