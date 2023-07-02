ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Medico found dead under suspicious circumstances in Nellore

July 02, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - NELLORE

Harassment for dowry by estranged husband has forced her to take the extreme step, alleges the victim’s maternal uncle

S Murali
S. Murali

A 23-year-old house surgeon in a private medical college here died by suicide on July 2 (Sunday).

The Nellore police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances, and launched a probe into the case from various angles, including whether she faced any trouble in her college.

The medico was found hanging in her room by the hostel inmates, said the police, who rushed to the spot following a complaint and then shifted the body for a post mortem examination to the Government General Hospital here.

The woman, hailing from Palasa in Srikakulam district, reportedly had an estranged relationship with her husband, also a medico in Vizianagaram district, the police said.

She had poured out her woes to her mother over phone the previous night even as the latter tried to pacify her. She took the extreme step unable to bear the harassment for dowry from her husband, her maternal uncle Sriram alleged.

(Those having suicidal thoughts may dial 100 for counselling).

