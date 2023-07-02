HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Medico found dead under suspicious circumstances in Nellore

Harassment for dowry by estranged husband has forced her to take the extreme step, alleges the victim’s maternal uncle

July 02, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - NELLORE

S Murali
S. Murali

A 23-year-old house surgeon in a private medical college here died by suicide on July 2 (Sunday).

The Nellore police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances, and launched a probe into the case from various angles, including whether she faced any trouble in her college.

The medico was found hanging in her room by the hostel inmates, said the police, who rushed to the spot following a complaint and then shifted the body for a post mortem examination to the Government General Hospital here.

The woman, hailing from Palasa in Srikakulam district, reportedly had an estranged relationship with her husband, also a medico in Vizianagaram district, the police said.

She had poured out her woes to her mother over phone the previous night even as the latter tried to pacify her. She took the extreme step unable to bear the harassment for dowry from her husband, her maternal uncle Sriram alleged.

(Those having suicidal thoughts may dial 100 for counselling).

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / suicide / students

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.