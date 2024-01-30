Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Recruitment Board releases notifications for filling 424 Assistant Professor posts

January 30, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Recruitment Board has released two notifications regarding the recruitment of Assisant Professors for 424 posts through both direct and lateral entry.

The first notification is regarding filling of 169 posts in super specialities. Interested candidates are requested to attend a walk-in recruitment on February 6 between 10.30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the office of Director of Medical Education on the old GGH campus in Vijayawada.

The second notification is about filling of 255 posts in Broad Specialities. For this, interested candidates can apply online between February 1 and 15. Eligibility criteria and detailed guidelines are available on https://dme.ap.nic.in.

