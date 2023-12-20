December 20, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Medical and Sales Representatives Union (APMRSU) and Federation of Medical Representatives Associations of India (FMRAI), on Wednesday, staged a protest to demand the government reduce the prices of medicines and medical devices and exempt them from Goods and Services Tax (GST).

APMRSU State general secretary U.V. Krishnaiah said that the medical and sales representatives across the country were participating in the one-day strike.

The medical representatives’ associations have been tirelessly campaigning against the various changes taking place in the pharmaceutical sector over the past few years. They have a charter of five demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their other demands include repealing the labour code and reviving of the Sales Promotion Employees (Condition of Service) Act.

Appeal to managements

The sales promotion employees also demanded that management stop harassing and victimizing them and stop intruding on their privacy through tracking and surveillance. Remove all restrictions on entry of medical representatives in government hospitals and institutions and ensure their right to work, he said.

President and secretaries of the city committee, P. Srinivasa Rao, Ch. Mahesh, and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.