Andhra Pradesh may witness above-normal rainfall in July, says IMD

Published - July 02, 2024 03:53 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State recorded an excess rainfall of 62% in June; thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, are likely to occur at isolated places across the State in the next four days

Nellore Sravani

Students, carrying umbrella, crossing a road as it rained in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Having recorded an excess rainfall of 62% in June, Andhra Pradesh is likely to receive an above-normal rainfall in July as well, according to the Amaravati branch of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The State recorded 152.1 mm rainfall in June, a departure from the normal of 94.1 mm by 62%. Except for the districts of Parvatipuram-Manyam, Prakasam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam that recorded ‘normal’ rainfall, the rest of the State has received either ‘excess’ or ‘large excess’ rainfall.

“It is going to be normal-to-above normal rainfall across Rayalaseema, while it is above-normal for all coastal Andhra Pradesh,” said S. Karunasagar, senior scientist at IMD, Amaravati.

On July 1 (Monday), the maximum temperatures at many places hovered around 34°C to 35°C as lower tropospheric South-westerly/Westerly winds prevailed over the State and Yanam. Under the influence of this system, there will be thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, at isolated places across the State for the next four days.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority Managing Director R. Kurmanath sounded a caution as light-to-moderate rains are expected in Srikakulam, Parvatipuram-Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Nellore, Annamayya and Tirupati districts on July 2 (Tuesday), while moderate-to-heavy rain is expected on July 3 (Wednesday) and in Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru and Krishna districts on July 4.

Mr. Kurmanath said people living in the low-lying areas need to exercise caution, and farmers and labourers should be alert before venturing out as thunderstorms are likely to occur.

