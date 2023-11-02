HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh may see a warmer November due to El Nino effect, says IMD

The State recorded a rainfall of 510 mm between June 1 and November 2 when compared to the normal of 760. 5 mm

November 02, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
A woman using an umbrella in Vijayawada as the city recorded the maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Andhra Pradesh may see a warmer winter in November 2023 due to the prevailing conditions of El Nino, a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

According to the IMD, most parts of the country are likely to experience more than normal maximum and minimum temperatures in November.

“Moderate El Nino conditions prevailing over the equatorial Pacific Ocean are likely to continue during the coming season and Andhra Pradesh may also see a warmer November. However, the departure from the normal temperature may not be too high. There may be a variation of 3 degrees Celsius to 4 degrees Celsius. Yet, we cannot say how low the temperature may go this year,” said IMD, Amaravati, Director S. Stella, adding that it was in 2017 last that such El Nino conditions were seen.

Meanwhile, the State is likely to see a below normal rainfall in November, she added.

As per the information shared by the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, only six districts in Andhra Pradesh have received normal rainfall between June 1 and November 2, while the rest have recorded a deficit percentage ranging between 19% and 62%.

With 62.4 % deviation from the normal, rainfall in Nellore district has been labelled as ‘largely deficient’. The district has received 231.4 mm rain when compared to the normal of 614.7 mm between June 1 and November 2.

With 510 mm of rainfall against the normal of 760. 5 mm during the same period, the overall deficit percentage in the State stands at 32.9.

