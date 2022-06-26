Andhra Pradesh: Mass copying alleged during D. Ed exam at Kodumur centre

Official denies allegations, says exams conducted peacefully across Kurnool district

Official denies allegations, says exams conducted peacefully across Kurnool district

Students writing their Diploma in Education examination at the Kodumur centre in Kurnool district allegedly resorted to mass copying on Saturday.

The incident reportedly took place at the Zilla Parishad Boys High School examination centre where 200 aspirants were writing D. Ed. first semester exam.

The invigilators and checking squad also reportedly turned a blind eye at the goings on at the examination centre.

In all, 3,100 students of the two-year D. Ed course were now writing their first semester. The exams started on June 20 and concluded on Saturday.

The education department arranged 21 centers in Kurnool and Nandyal districts. Assistant Commissioner of Government examinations, Y. Sulochana, denied the allegations of mass copying and said that the exams were conducted peacefully across the district. She however, said she would inquire into the Kodumur incident.