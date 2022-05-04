Andhra Pradesh: Maruti Suzuki to launch electric vehicle by 2025

Rigorous testing in all geographical terrains will be done to ensure safety, says official

Rigorous testing in all geographical terrains will be done to ensure safety, says official

Maruti Suzuki India Limited Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava on Wednesday said that the company was preparing to launch electric vehicle (EV) by 2025.

“Rigorous testing is needed to ensure that the electric vehicles are safe and it is an expensive exercise. The product will be tested in all geographical terrains —mountains, deserts, coastal areas, cold and hot climates in India,” Mr. Shashank told the media here, adding that the company did not wish to cause any sort of inconvenience to customers.

The Maruti Suzuki, in collaboration with the Varun Motors, opened the ‘all new arena’ showroom in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday. The Varun Motors is the dealer partner of the company in the sales segment.

Market share

Referring to sales and market presence in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Shashank said that the company had 45% of the market share in the sales of cars in the State.

He said that the company had 15 portfolios including SUVs and nine CNG models for customers and all these portfolios were available in Andhra Pradesh.