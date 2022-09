Andhra Pradesh: Marriage assistance scheme from October 1

The State government has decided to implement a Marriage Financial Assistance Scheme, ‘YSR Kalyanamasthu’, for SCs / STs / BCs / minorities other than Muslims / differently-abled, and ‘YSR Shaadi Tohfa’ for Muslims from October 1. Applications have to be submitted through the ‘Navasakam’ beneficiary management portal (https://gsws-nbm.ap.gov.in/) for which guidelines are going to be issued separately, according to an official release. ADVERTISEMENT

