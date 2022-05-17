Andhra Pradesh: Marks secured in APEAPCET to decide final rank of aspirants

May 17, 2022 18:34 IST

The final ranks of aspirants wanting to gain admission into professional colleges through the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test - 2022 (APEAPCET) conducted by JNTU-Anantapur on behalf of the A.P. State Council Higher Education (APSCHE), will be entirely based on the marks obtained in the test.

APEAPCET-2022 Convener M. Vijaya Kumar and Chairman Ginka Ranga Janardhana said in a release here on Tuesday that as per the order dated May 11, 2022, issued by the Principal Secretary (Higher Education), 100% weightage would be given to the marks secured in the APEAPCET for finalising the overall ranks of the students appearing for the test for gaining admission for the academic year 2022-23.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the nearly one lakh seats available in various professional colleges – both university and affiliated colleges – in different streams, there are 2,72,821 applicants so far. This is about 20,000 more applicants compared to the previous year, said Mr. Ranga Janardhana.