Andhra Pradesh: Markfed intervenes to stabilise the price of maize

May 24, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - GUNTUR

Since May 5, the A.P. Markfed has procured more than 25,000 tonnes of the produce through 1,548 Rythu Bharosa Kendras as its price fell below the MSP of ₹1,962 per quntial

Sambasiva Rao M.

The A.P. Markfed has procured more than 25,000 tonnes of maize through 1,548 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) across the State since May 5 as its price is reported to be below the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹1,962 per quintal.

The State government has spent more than ₹50 crore so far for procurement of the produce. The Markfed has made payment to the farmers within one week through the CMAPP, according to Rahul Pandey, Managing Director, A.P. Markfed.

“In the last few days, the interventions by Markfed have led to improved demand among the private participants, resulting in an increase in price from ₹1,750 to ₹2,000 per qunital,” M.V.S. Nagireddy, Vice-Chairman, A.P. State Agriculture Mission told The Hindu.

He said the procurement would be continued to stabilise the market in the interest of the farmers.

“About 24,871 farmers are registered in CMAPP and 1,548 procurement centres at the RBK level have been opened in 18 maize-growing districts,” he added.

Maize was being procured at 159 RBKS in Srikakulam district, 60 in Anantapur, 11 Sri Sathya Sai, 140 in Vizianagaram, 138 in Nandyal, 177 in Bapatla, 127 in Palnadu, 155 in Eluru, 163 in Guntur, six in Nellore, 30 in Prakasam, 76 in Parvatipuram Manyam, 134 in NTR, 77 in Krishna, 49 in Kurnool, 31 in East Godavari, seven in Konaseema, and eight in Visakhapatnam.

