Andhra Pradesh Marketing Dept. steps in to sell tomato at ₹50 a kg at rythu bazaars

July 01, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
People buying vegetables at a rythu bazaar in Vijayawada.

People buying vegetables at a rythu bazaar in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Marketing Department has taken steps to sell tomatoes at ₹50 per kg at rythu bazaars across the State. It is to rein in the price which shot up to ₹124 a kg due to a fall in yields caused by adverse weather in April and May across the country.

The tomato price ranged from ₹86 to ₹124 for the last few days as the demand increased steeply because of the low yields.

As the price skyrocketed, the State Marketing Department decided to purchase tomatoes from the market yards at Madanapalle, Palamaner and Chittoor and sell them at ₹50 a kg, which already started in various districts.

As on Saturday, 100 tonnes of tomatoes had been dispatched to rythu bazaars in major cities and towns and 50 to 60 tonnes were being procured every day. This arrangement would continue till the price come down, according to an official release. 

