Andhra Pradesh: Margadarsi chit funds business shrouded in secrecy, alleges Vundavalli Arun Kumar

April 23, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Vijayawada

It is only after the Supreme Court’s direction that the irregularities allegedly committed by the company have started coming to the fore, says the former Member of Parliament

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Former Member of Parliament Vundavalli Arun Kumar addressing a meeting on Margadarsi chit funds case in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Former Member of Parliament Vundavalli Arun Kumar has alleged that the business of Margadarsi Chit Funds Private Ltd. (MCFPL) has been shrouded in secrecy, which is evident from the fact that it has kept information related to public deposits held by it illegally to itself for close to two decades.

It was only after the Supreme Court’s recent direction that the irregularities allegedly committed by the company started coming to the fore, Mr. Arun Kumar said while addressing a meeting on the Margadarsi chit funds case here on Sunday.

Mr. Arun Kumar also alleged that the company had attempted to silence him by filing a defamation suit for speaking out against the scandal.

He further observed that some people with vested interests had gone to the extent of saying that Ch. Ramoji Rao had nothing to do with the MCFPL, but no one reacted to the “propaganda unleashed by those looking to protect the company from its wrongdoings.”

“The Telangana government is being showered with encomiums by Eenadu for its achievements due to fear that the former will file an affidavit against the MCFPL in the Telangana High Court,” Mr. Arun Kumar alleged.

Unfortunately, chartered accountants were holding meetings and expressing solidarity with the company, Mr. Arun Kumar said.

Noted chartered accountant M. Nagarjuna Reddy, senior advocate S. Satyanarayana Prasad, and Swarnandhra magazine editor K.B.G. Tilak spoke.

