Andhra Pradesh: Maoists call for celebrating Formation Day on September 21

‘Security forces implicating innocent tribal people in false cases’

Secretary of the banned CPI (Maoist) Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) Ganesh has appealed to the people across the tribal areas and also in the urban pockets to celebrate the 18 anniversary of the party’s formation.

The CPI (Maoist) was founded on September 21, 2004, with the merger of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist), the People’s War (People’s War Group) and the Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCCI).

In a letter released late on Monday night, Ganesh said in this year alone about 124 comrades were “martyred” and it includes a few key members such as Central Committee and Polit Bureau member Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna alias RK, and senior leader Dappu Ramesh.

He pointed out that a number of their comrades were languishing in various jails across the country, and efforts were being made to get them released.

The Maoist spokesperson also alleged that the security forces, both from the State and the Union governments, were filing false cases against innocent tribal people and putting them in jails.

He claimed that innocent tribal people were being projected as militia members and Maoists and shown as surrenders only to boost the image of the security forces and create a wrong narrative that the people were rejecting the Maoist movement.