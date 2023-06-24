Andhra Pradesh: Many neutral, influential persons are keen to join BJP, says Mumbai North-East MP Manoj Kishorbhai Kotak

June 24, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Mumbai-North East MP Manoj Kishorbhai Kotak on Saturday said that many persons with neutral views and holding influential positions were keen to join the BJP across Andhra Pradesh as they were happy with the effective administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years.

As part of Mahajan Sampark and Griha Sampark programme, he met several prominent persons including S.S. Jewellery proprietor N. Satyanarayana, Retired Bank Manager Potnuru Ravindra, business person Kantilal Upadhya and others here.

BJP Srikakulam district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao introduced them to Mr. Manoj and explained their contribution to the society in the last three decades.

Speaking to media on the occasion, Mr. Manoj said that he was overwhelmed with the good response from influential people when he closeted with them in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and other places. “People understood that only BJP can ensure speedy development of all the States. Its achievements and Modi’s image across the globe made many people to look at the BJP. Their support will ensure victory for the party in Andhra Pradesh too in 2024 general elections,” said Mr. Manoj.

Patna meeting

He said that opposition parties’ meeting held in Patna on Friday was nothing but a photo session and their unity would not match with the image of Mr. Modi.

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said that Mahajan Sampark programme strengthened the party in all mandals of Srikakulam district. Earlier, Mr. Manoj interacted with the students of Gurajada Educational Society to explain the benefits of self-reliance which was being given top priority by the Union government. In the morning, he offered prayers in historic Sun God temple of Sri Arasavalli Suryanarayana Swamy at Arasavalli. BJP senior leaders Pudi Tirupati Rao, Paidi Venugopalam, Sevvana Umamaheswari and others were present.