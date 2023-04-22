Andhra Pradesh: Mango prices at Nunna market take a plunge due to sooty mould

April 22, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mango prices have plummeted this season for various reasons, including poor quality, at the Nunna market here as the maximum price is only about ₹50,000 per tonne.

Though the season began on a buoyant note with the prices touching nearly ₹70,000 per tonne, the returns nosedived later. The per-tonne price now ranges between ₹10,000 and ₹50,000, depending upon the quality of the fruit.

The reason for such a scenario is attributed to the sooty mould ( Meliola mangiferae), also called ‘mangu’ in local parlance, a kind of fungus.

Nunna Mango Growers’ Association president D. Hussain says that, on an average, 50-60 tonnes of infested raw mangoes arrive in the market every day. Their price ranges between ₹10,000 and ₹13,000 per tonne.

“The price of good quality mangoes touches ₹50,000 per tonne, and exports too have picked up,” he says.

Horticulture officials say that unseasonal rains in several areas have impacted the mango yield this year. The high moisture has caused pest infestation in mango trees in some areas.

The prices of raw mango have fallen primarily due to sooty mould. But the farmers who have taken precautionary steps such as covering the fruit from the initial stage itself have not suffered much loss, the officilas say.

Activity in the Nunna mango market began in March, and picked up after Ugadi, the Telugu new year.

Exports

Mango traders in the market have despatched 4,500 tonnes to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Madya Pradesh and other States till April 15.

On an average, 150 tonnes of mangoes are despatched to other States from this market. The Nunna market receives 200 to 250 tonnes of mangoes per day, including 50-60 tonnes of fruit that is of average quality. The price of average quality mangoes ranges between ₹18,000 and ₹22,000 per tonne.

The ‘Totapuri’ variety fetches a price of ₹22,000 per tonne, while the premium ‘Banginapalli’ variety commands a price ranging from ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 per tonne, the traders say.