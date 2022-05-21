Andhra Pradesh: Mango farmers in Chittoor threaten to boycott Coca Cola products

Company accused of going back on the promised additional price support

Feeling thoroughly ‘let down’ by the Coca Cola company for allegedly going back on the additional price support offered, farmers of the erstwhile undivided Chittoor district have announced to boycott the company’s products.

The announcement was made by Peddireddy Chengal Reddy, honorary president, All India Federation of Farmers Associations, at a media conference here on Saturday, along with FFA State President Mangati Gopal Reddy and General Secretary Kothuru Babu.

Mr. Chengal Reddy recalled that the farmers had entered into a contract with the company for supply of mangoes through its local procurer, Jain Irrigation, and thereby supplied 4,875 tonnes for the year 2021-22 between June 10 and July 13. “The company had promised to provide an additional ₹1 for every kg of mango supplied by us, but it has not paid us the same”, accused Mr. Chengal Reddy.

Mr. Gopal Reddy said the farmers would boycott the company’s products from June 1, initially from the undivided Chittoor district and subsequently across the State.

Referring to the ₹3,884 crore profit announced by the company for the financial year 2021-22, Mr. Chengal Reddy said a paltry 2% of the amount spent by the consumer towards purchase of packaged mango juice had gone into the farmer’s pocket. “Even the State and central governments are getting up to 6% as tax, but not the farmer,” he rued.

Chittoor district unit president Venkata Reddy, general secretary Nageswara Raju and member Sekhar Raju were present.