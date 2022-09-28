Andhra Pradesh: Mango farmers in Chittoor stage protest demanding arrears

The Hindu Bureau CHITTOOR
September 28, 2022 20:08 IST

Mango farmers of Chittoor and Nagari revenue divisions on Wednesday staged a protest in front of a processing unit on the outskirts of Chittoor, demanding clearance of ₹30 crore arrears to them.

Speaking to the media, BJP Kisan Morcha State organising committee member Lakshmi Narayana said that the factory management was delaying clearance of arrears to the tune of ₹30 crore to around 3,000 farmers in the region.

“Even three months after supplying the mangoes to the unit, the payment remains pending,” he said.

He said that the farmers had temporarily withdrawn their protest following an assurance from the factory management that the arrears would be cleared before September 20.

The farmers said that they would approach Collector M. Hari Narayanan if the dues are not cleared.

