Andhra Pradesh: Man, son ‘end their lives’ in Nellore

Woman, along with two children, resort to extreme step

Special Correspondent NELLORE
September 01, 2022 19:57 IST

Three children among five persons reportedly ended their lives in two different incidents in Nellore district on Thursday, owing to family disputes.

Rangasamy, along with his 11-year-old son Sivakumar, jumped into a water body after a reported tiff with his wife, at Kothuru Ambapuram on the city outskirts, the police said. Rangasamy’s eldest son alerted the neighbours who rushed to the spot. However, Rangasamy and his son died before they could be rushed to the Government General Hospital here.

In another incident, 31-year-old Geetha, along with her two children Venkat (10) and Charisma (5), reportedly ended their lives at her house at Jai Bhimnagar in Vinjamuru, about 75 km from here. Geetha's husband Venkata Rao works as a clerk in a godown, near Kavali, found the trio dead when he came home for lunch, the police said.

Those battling suicidal thoughts can seek help by dialling the helpline number 100.

