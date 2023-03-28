HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for sexual assault on minor girl in Ongole

March 28, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - ONGOLE

S Murali
A 30-year-old man was sentenced to life by a court in Ongole on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a 11-year-old girl here.

Going into the facts and circustances, POCSO Court Judge M.A. Somasekhar found the accused, an auto driver, guilty of offences under Section 5 read with 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The judge asked him to pay a fine of ₹2,000 and in default undergo simple imprisonment for two months.

The judge also announced a compensation of ₹7.50 lakh to the victim.

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Malika Garg appreciated the investigating Officer G. Srinivasa Rao and his team for swiftly arresting the accused in a day after the sexual assault on May 26, 2017 and effectively pursuing the case in court leading to conviction of the accused under 235 Cr.Pc.

