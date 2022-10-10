Andhra Pradesh: Man sentenced to death for sexual assault on minor girl

POCSO Act court pronounces judgment in seven months

The POCSO Court on Monday awarded death sentence to J. Anil (30) who sexually assaulted a minor girl at Nunna village.

The accused resorted to the crime in February this year, and the Disha Mahila Police investigated the case.

Anil, a native of Nunna village, raped the girl on February 24. Disha Mahila Police Station Assistant Commissioner of Police V.V. Naidu investigated the case.

The judgement was given in seven months. The POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) Speed Trial Court also imposed ₹3,000 fine on the accused, said the police.