Andhra Pradesh: Man performs ‘Angapradakshina’ for road to his village in Kadapa

Video of him rolling in slush goes viral on social media

A.D. Rangarajan KADAPA
September 09, 2022 21:12 IST

A young man on Friday staged a novel protest by rolling himself on the slush, demanding that a road be laid to his village of Kotha Basavapuram in Brahmamgari Matham mandal. The video went viral on social media platforms.

The young man, identified as Rajesh, performed ‘Angapradakshina’ at Kotha Basavapuram, unmindful of the dirty water. Highlighting that there is no proper connectivity to his village, he demanded that the government must sanction a road. “This is the condition of our road. I request Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to issue instructions to the officials concerned to lay a road to my village,” he was seen saying in the video.

