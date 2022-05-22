Andhra Pradesh: man murders live-in partner, her brother

The man was reportedly enraged over his partner’s decision to leave him

A man had allegedly murdered his live-in partner and her brother by crushing their heads with a boulder at Jandrapeta hamlet of Sodam mandal in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the Punganur police, a woman Radha(24), who eked out a living as daily wager, and her speech-impaired brother Venkatesh(21) of Tamballapalle mandal of Annamayya district had a few months ago migrated to Jandrapeta village of Chittoor district and were employed at a mineral water plant.

The woman was said to have entered into a live-in relationship with another daily wager Ramu (30) of Madanapalle after she had some differences with her husband. As Ramu kept harassing the siblings for money, Radha decided to separate from him and return to her husband. During the last few days, the siblings had reportedly not allowed Ramu to stay with them.

Enraged over the issue and the decision to leave him, Ramu went to their workplace in the early hours, and first attacked Radha with a stone. Following the commotion, she and her brother tried to escape, but Ramu chased them for a distance and killed them one after the other by crushing their heads with a boulder.

Circle-Inspector (Punganur) K. Gangi Reddy said that nothing concrete is yet known about the whereabouts of the accused in the double murder. A manhunt has been launched for him,” the police officer said. The bodies were shifted to the area hospital for autopsy. A case was registered, and further investigation is on.