Andhra Pradesh: man held for impregnating mentally ill woman in Kakinada district 

February 08, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Kakinada

The Hindu Bureau

A 56-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly impregnating a 32-year-old woman, who was suffering from mental illness, under Samarlakota police station limits in Kakinada district.

The incident came to light after the victim’s mother lodged a complaint with the police.

In an official release, Samarlakota CI K. Durga Parsad has said that the accused has been identified as N. Appanna.

The victim has been admitted to hospital for medical treatment. The police registered a case and the investigation is on.

