Andhra Pradesh: Man hacked to death in suspected honour killing in Anantapur

A 35-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his brothers-in-law In a suspected honour killing in Anantapur district.

The deceased man was identified as Golla Narendra (35), a tractor driver hailing from Neelareddypalli village of Bukkarayasamudram mandal in Anantapur district.

Giving details of the case, Uravakonda Circle Inspector B. Sekhar said that Narendra used to work for a man named Boya Kullayaswamy as a tractor driver. Narendra and Kullayaswamy’s sister Kullayyamma (26), who were in a relationship, got married two years ago, much to the chagrin of the woman’s brothers as Narendra was from a different caste.

On Monday, at 7.30 p.m., Narendra was going towards Venkatampalli village in Vajrakarur mandal when he was attacked by Kullayaswamy and his brother (who is yet to be identified) with sharp-edged weapons. Sustaining grievous injuries on his head and back, Narendra died on the spot, police said.

Narendra’s body was sent for post-mortem. He is survived by his wife and a one-year-old daughter.