Andhra Pradesh man gets 11 years in jail in dowry case

September 01, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram 1st Additional Sessions Court judge G. Rajani on Friday sentenced a man accused in a dowry case to 11 years in jail and fined him ₹5,000. According to Public Prosecutor Metta Khajana Rao, the accused, Kasireddi Sanyasi Naidu of Atava village of Vepada mandal, married Parvati of Sudivalasa village of K. Kotapadu mandal of Visakhapatnam in May 2013.

She died by suicide on March 10, 2016 as she could not bear the harassment from her husband for additional dowry. After receiving the complaint from her mother V. Lakshmi, the then DSP T. Venkataratnam and investigating officer A.V. Ramana submitted in the court the evidence of harassment, following which the accused was convicted.

