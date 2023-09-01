HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh man gets 11 years in jail in dowry case

September 01, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram 1st Additional Sessions Court judge G. Rajani on Friday sentenced a man accused in a dowry case to 11 years in jail and fined him ₹5,000. According to Public Prosecutor Metta Khajana Rao, the accused, Kasireddi Sanyasi Naidu of Atava village of Vepada mandal, married Parvati of Sudivalasa village of K. Kotapadu mandal of Visakhapatnam in May 2013.

She died by suicide on March 10, 2016 as she could not bear the harassment from her husband for additional dowry. After receiving the complaint from her mother V. Lakshmi, the then DSP T. Venkataratnam and investigating officer A.V. Ramana submitted in the court the evidence of harassment, following which the accused was convicted.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.