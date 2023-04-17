HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Man gets 10 years’ imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor niece in Rajamahendravaram

April 17, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

A Special Court (POCSO Act, 2012) on Monday sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting his eight-year-old niece in Rajamahendravaram in March, 2019. The convicted is the maternal uncle of the victim.

East Godavari SP Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy in a press release on Monday said that the convict had committed the crime while her parents were not in the home.

L. Venkateswara Rao, Judge of the Kakinada-based Special Court on The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, has also imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on the convicted.

